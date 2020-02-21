I am a 96-year-old widow in an assisted living facility.
Through these many years I have never seen such hatred in this great country. To illustrate this, The World printed a very narrow column at the very edge of a full page to announce: Senate acquits Trump (in the Feb. 6, 2020, paper).
After a three-year siege, one may not agree with Trump, but as long as he holds the office of the president of the U.S.A., we should respect that office until proven otherwise and given a position you would any other news.
Betty Doyle
Bandon