I was astonished at the fact that the riots outside the White House after the RNC Convention's conclusion were given virtually no coverage by the mainstream media. Even though a U.S. senator and his wife were attacked, hailed with death threats, demands and obscenities, ABC News gave the story 35 seconds, CBS gave it zero, NBC gave it zero and the AP reported that Senator Rand Paul complained of harassment.
I recently read a letter to the editor in The Epoch Times that cited the reactions of visits to Mt. Rushmore of the U.S. presidents and those running for the office by the media. In 1996, ABC News called President Clinton's re-election campaign visit a place where American ingenuity and creativity formed an amazing American accomplishment. In 2008, CNN called Barack Obama's campaign visit a majestic site that every president should visit. In 2016, Bernie Sanders campaigned there and said he was humbled to be in the presence of four of the greatest American presidents. CNN described the scene as awe-inspiring.
In 2020, Trump visited, and CNN called it a celebration of white supremacy, that he stood before two former slave owners on land wrestled away from Native Americans. According to a study just this past August, 92% of all newscasts are negative toward our President.
Next time you open your newspaper or watch your chosen media outlet, you might ask yourself what they are leaving out, distorting or just plain making up. There are several honest and informative news sources. Try OAN News, The Epoch Times and CSPAN plays unedited versions of speeches and unedited Capitol Hill hearings.
If you don't believe that the media isn't agenda-driven, then you are living in a vacuum.
Lona Yeiter
Coquille
