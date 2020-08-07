First Name: Sue
Last Name: Powrie
Address: 95549 Guerin Lane
Street: Post Office Box 241
City: Myrtle Point
State: OR
Zip Code: 97458
Email: lspowrie@gmail.com
Phone: (541) 571-1912
Publication: The World
Type Your Letter: The Branding of Old Glory
We see her on tee-shirts, on facemasks, on bumper stickers or flying from our front porches. Though-out our county’s history Old Glory has been a symbol of our identity, our unity, and who we aspire to be as a nation, as We, the People.
Look at the military patch of the American flag worn by Army personnel. You will notice that it’s actually a reverse image of our flag that is worn high on the right sleeve, so that the blue field with its stars is always advancing, never retreating. It makes one pause with gratitude for those dedicating their lives to protecting ours.
Now, for only $17.95 an American flag with a person’s image on it can be yours. The shipping is free. Country of manufacture not given. When spray paint is applied onto a federal monument it is a federal crime. What is it called when an image literally and deliberately defaces Old Glory? Where is the outcry?
In the cattle rancher’s world, literal branding proves literal ownership of an animal. I know, literally redundant. Seeing our current president’s face applied to cover Old Glory, ‘brands’ it as it his own. Old Glory belongs to all Americans.
In three years, the White House has renovated its bowling alley complete with its golden dedication plaque and the tennis court upgrade has another golden plaque on display. Now a possible political convention speech on the White House lawn? Will there be five golden letters applied to the white building in the background?
The First Commandment says, “Thou shalt have no gods before me.” The Second Commandment, “Thou shalt not make unto thee any craven image.” When Moses came down the mountain, the people were worshipping a golden calf and we know how that turned out.
Old Glory is symbolic of the America we dream to be, despite our past mistakes and because of our current ones. It was not designed to be worshipped but held aloft as a symbol of hope, or at times flown upside down as a signal of distress. Yes, even burned in lawful protest.
It was never, ever to be owned.
What would Moses say?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In