John McCain's one time saddle mate, Senator Lindsay Graham, expressed ever so clearly and succinctly that which is breaking down our democratic norms: don't confuse me with the facts, my mind is made up. And that, boys and girls, is the beginning of the end of America's greatness, regardless of which side of which side of an issue you favor.
Democracy is messy business but its very foundation is reasoned judgment based on facts and tolerance and respect for opposing points of view. Without those qualities, we revert to tribalism, the state from which we came all those eons ago and the petty skirmishes that escalate into full blown wars when one tribe seeks to dominate another.
Good luck, America. It's not too late to turn back to the vision of our founders.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay