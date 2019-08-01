Smaller government; yet, increase of our military budget?
Conservatives versus the Liberals is a hoax. How many Americans know that our USA has 883 military bases in 177 countries tied to dark monies (black ops budgets) for MK Ultra, drug wars, gun sales, DUMBs=Deep Underground Military Bases, DEWS=Directed Energy Weapons, biochemical, neurological, nuclear, robotic warfare projects, video war and gun games, 8-year-old young marine training, transhuman super-soldiers, blue brain projects for chipping soldiers & civilians, drone warfare in many countries, weatherization weapon projects, all our submarines & naval aircraft carriers and fighter jets all are computerized and can be HACKED.
Who really profits from mass media propaganda of hate and divisive rhetoric of Conservatives versus the Liberals? These planned political divisions are tied to our massive military-industrial complex that is tied to hate, gun violence, mass drugging, mass incarceration, abuse, human trafficking, fossil fuels and perpetual wars funded by our govt subsidies.
Who benefits from mass media divisive propaganda that is promoting our youth to become citizen soldiers that will get a basic guaranteed income and health care to be part of our U.S. Army National Guard that just sent another 400 troops to Afghanistan; one of the world's largest heroin exporters. Look-up a warning from our honest Army Capt. and Sargent video - gangs in our U.S. Army 2017.
Why aren't our legislators working with more Christians, Jewish, Muslims, Taoists, Hindus, Buddhists, Bahai, evolving consciousness spiritual groups, teachers, body, mind spirit healer groups, green groups and peace groups to develop legislation for Community Services with a good basic guaranteed income with single-payer for all to help heal 98% of addictions and mental health issues that can replace the old limited, fearful, reactive ego-mind programs that have been taught and pay people to cope with life challenges and our differences with drugs, guns, abuse, weapons and wars.
We have internet, cell phones, and language apps to finally learn that all red, yellow, black and whites have the same basic needs and emotions. Behavioral science has proven that ANYONE who is angry or upset, their answers are within them. Google; answers are within.
Heart and soul based evolving community services, projects and programs will help unite all races, religions, genders and political divides for world healing jobs and projects.
Citizen soldiers connected to more AI and warring or heart and soul community services that unite our USA!
Lynn Mystic-Healer
North Bend