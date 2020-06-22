Many people have proposed that a statue be erected to the memory of Alonzo Tucker. But monuments are at risk of vandalism and/or damage by the passage of time. Another way to honor Mr. Tucker could be by creating The Alonzo Tucker Memorial Scholarship to provide financial aid for tuition and other college expenses for a hard-working freshman student of color pursuing his or her higher education.
Ideally, the scholarship would be funded to continue indefinitely into the future helping deserving students year after year to achieve their educational goals. Perhaps the scholarship could be administered through SWOCC, or perhaps through another entity and used at the institution of higher learning of the recipient’s choice.
The implementation of this idea would need wide support from civic and private organizations as well as individuals in our community to raise the needed funds to bring it to fruition. Obviously hundreds of details would need to be worked out by many dedicated people, but now seems the time for us make this effort. Creating this scholarship seems a way to both honor Mr. Tucker and for our community to impact an individual life in a positive manner.
It’s a way for all of us to “pay it forward.” The Alonzo Tucker Memorial Scholarship is waiting for us to make it happen
