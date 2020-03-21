Thank you to Coquille Tribe Community grant program.

ATV (Alternatives to Violence) would like to thank the Coquille tribe for their very generous grant of $6,410.00 to help support ATV in 2020.

ATV provides batterer intervention and treatment programs for both men and women in Coos, Curry, Western Douglas and Lann counties. Our programs are approved by the Coos county state courts for sentence deferment options. We also receive referrals from Coos County Community corrections and other community partners.

ATV also contracts with the Department of Human Services, Child Protective Services to provide programs for parents experiencing issues with domestic abuse in their families.

We appreciate the opportunity to continue serving our community with our programs.

Domestic abuse and violence in our homes, and families, is not an acceptable solution to emotional conflict - with communications, conflict resolution and other healthy options we can break this cycle of violence.

Charles Stepping

Coos Bay

