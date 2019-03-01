Thanks to the Key Clubs of Marshfield and North Bend high schools, and to the leaders of the North Bend football team. These busy people gave up a day to volunteer help at the Charleston Crab Feed. They tackled any and all tasks, greeting, serving, cleaning, modeling, setting up and striking the event. People attending the Crab Feed commented about the "great kids" serving them.
Cheers to Stacy Gulseth and Connie Marshall for their guidance to these terrific Key Clubs and to moms like Tere who inspire club members to participate. It was my honor to meet and toil beside these inspiring students and leaders. We wish you all great success in your future endeavors. Charleston appreciates you and all the gracious people that volunteered to support the community. Carry on.
Mel Campbell
Coos Bay