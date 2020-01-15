City of Coos Bay politicians vote against their own consultant’s recommendation!
Why did four City of Coos Bay politicians ignore the recommendation of their own neutral consultant? The community needs to hear their rationale to clear up any misconceptions.
Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti, and Coos Bay City Council members Stephanie Kilmer, Philip Marler and Roberts Miles recently voted for the special corporate interest of Pembina, a Canadian fossil fuel corporation and against the health of our bay and its estuaries.
Pembina’s application request is to rezone NR 14 from a Natural Aquatic Unit, to a Development Aquatic Site. The request is asking to increase dredging to widen and deepen the navigation channel, to allow for larger LNG tankers to turn around more easily. The dredging is not necessary for that purpose. The Lane Council of Government (LCOG) recommended that the application be DENIED. They pointed out that the proposal is not in the public interest, has not proven a public need, and will adversely impact the fishing and recreational industry.
I want to thank Carmen Mathews, Drew Farmer and Lucinca Di Novo for following LCOG’s recommendation; voting to deny Pembina’s application. I’m sure they spent hours reviewing the thousands of pages that were turned in.
I care deeply about protecting the Coos Bay estuary, where I live and recreate. My vision for this special area is one where political decisions are made that leave a legacy for our children, by supporting protection of the bay.
Janis Lloyd
North Bend