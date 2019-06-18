The Millicoma Marsh Trail in Eastside is a local asset of the Coos Bay area where people can take a quiet walk or run in a open space setting without having to travel very far. Most people use the mile plus loop trail that traverses school district and Port of Coos Bay property. The Millicoma Marsh is the out-and-back stretch that ends on one of the last remaining natural salt marshes in the Coos Estuary on city property to the east.
These three property owners, the city, the school district, and the Port have collaborated for decades to make this trail system work. Many others have had their hands in the efforts to maintain and improve this natural place. Recently, the Coos Watershed Association partnered with Sonja McMackin, a teacher at Millicoma School, and her students to plant 120 trees along the last portion of the trail. The trail had to be rid of blackberry before this one day event (it was covered in The World on May 30). Piles of the vine were produced and stacked along the trail. The substantial material was hauled off with the assistance of another local community member who deserves recognition, Bill Richardson of Les’s Sanitary Service. I have had the pleasure of working with Bill since I was a teacher in the school district many years ago. When I mentioned to him that we needed help with this project, he immediately jumped in. Thank you Bill and thanks to all who have and will be involved with this important part of our community.
Jamie Fereday
Coos Bay