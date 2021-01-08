Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington Service Unit 62 would like to thank those community members who generously gave to our 37th annual Tree of Joy at Pony Village Mall. We would like to acknowledge the Pony Village Mall Management, Maintenance, Custodial and Security, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Over the Hill Gang Car Club, Bandon Volunteer Fireman Association, South Coast Cruisers, SSS Club of SWOCC and all the other groups and families who make the Tree of Joy a special part of their holiday tradition. Through your giving we delivered over 800 gifts to agencies that work with children, seniors, and others in need in Coos and Western Douglas Counties. It is a community of people like you that make the Tree of Joy such a success every year.
Thanks again
Girl Scout Service Unit 62
Debbie, Sara, and Lexi
Tree of Joy elves
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In