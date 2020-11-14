Big kudos to 'The World' for the November Veterans Day insert and to those businesses who placed ads thanking the vets for their service. It is not cheap to place full page or half-page colored ads, and it shows which local services I want to do business with, those who really care and have respect for our flag and our country! I thank you veteran's for your service to keep our freedoms.

Kathleen Hornstuen

Coos Bay

