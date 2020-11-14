I was just wondering today how Bryan's Home was coming along and "Voilà!" — there was a lovely article about it in today's World. I am very impressed with how this is coming together and excited to see it actually open and serve some of our veterans. What was missing from the article was how an individual in the community might donate to this worthwhile cause. Please do an "update" and tell us where we might send a donation.
June Willoughby
Coos Bay
Editor’s Note: More information about Operation Rebuild Hope is available on their website, https://www.operationrebuildhope.org/. There’s a “Donate here” button about halfway down the page, as well as more information about how to get involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In