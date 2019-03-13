I wish to thank THE WORLD and Amanda for the article on the DDVMW expansion. The picture of the James Wiley brick was perfect. The Wileys are a Gold Star Family, and the addition of the Gold Star is to honor them and the many others who gave for our freedom. The Battlefield Cross will be placed for the remembrance and healing for all those who have stood before them in the past. Finally an irrigation system will help to keep the Wayside beautiful all year. This memorial has become a very special place for many, and something we can all be proud of. So now the punchline, I know a whole lot of my fellow veterans in this community. It is time to pass the hat. Step up and help us see this through, send to Point Man Outpost 101 P.O Box 1045 Coos Bay, OR, 97420. I want to thank this community for all the honor and support you give to our veterans. You make this a special place to live. Sempre Fi.
Mark T. Winders
North Bend