The South Coast Aquatic Team (SCAT) recently held the North Bend Invitational, and the coaching staff, parents, and swimmers wish to offer our thanks and gratitude to the following sponsors for their continued support of our team. The list is as follows: Vend West, NB Safeway, Fred Meyer, BNT, Pepsi, 4 Paws Growler, Compass Northwest Properties, Honda World, The Human Bean, Dr. Dallas Carter (NBMC), NBMC Physical & Hand Therapy (Lawrence Cheal & Julie Batchelor), Dr. Scott Roberts DDS, Fisher Dental, Bay Area Smile Care (Dr. David Mussone), Bay Area Foot Clinic (Dr. William Bennett), Elgin Orthodontics, Reese Electric, Pacific Properties, Sauce Brothers, Morgan Stanley, and Ken Ware Chevrolet. We would like to offer a special thanks to (SWOCC) coach Sandra Bullock, Gold Coast Swim Team (GCST) coach Kathe McNutt, Crescent City Swim Team (CCST) and all swimmers that participated in our meet and made it a success.
Rebecca Cowan
North Bend