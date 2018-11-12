The South Coast Aquatic Team, coaches, parents, and swimmers wish to thank the following sponsors and businesses that made our swim meet a success. Vend West, Pepsi, Four Paws Growler, BNT, Dr. Dallas Carter (NBMC), Honda World, Morgan Stanley, Reese Electric, Dr. Scott Roberts DDS, Sause Bros., The Human Bean , Fisher Dental, Elgin Orthodontics, Pacific Properties, Ken Ware Chevrolet, Compass Northwest Properties, Dr. William Bennett (Bay Area Foot Clinic), Dr. David Mussone (Bay Area Smile Care), U. S. Air Force, Lawrence Cheal and Julie Batchelor (NBMC Physical & Hand Therapy), NB Safeway, Fred Meyer, Dr. Alexey Markelov, SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock and her swimmers. Our thanks and gratitude to everyone in this community that have continued to support the South Coast Aquatic Team.
Rebecca Cowan
The South Coast Aquatic Team
North Bend