On behalf of the Community Coalition of Empire (CCE) I want to thank everyone who gave their time and energy toward making the CCE Santa on a Fire Engine a huge success. Special kudos to Santa Gary & Mrs. Terri Claus, Elf Amanda, the Belognis, the Empire Fire Department and Fire Chief Anderson, Mayor Joe Benetti, Councilor Rob Miles and to all those children and parents who patiently waited and cheered on Santa's arrival.
Happy Holidays!
Joanne Moss,
CCE President
Coos Bay
