Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

On behalf of the Community Coalition of Empire (CCE) I want to thank everyone who gave their time and energy toward making the CCE Santa on a Fire Engine a huge success. Special kudos to Santa Gary & Mrs. Terri Claus, Elf Amanda, the Belognis, the Empire Fire Department and Fire Chief Anderson, Mayor Joe Benetti, Councilor Rob Miles and to all those children and parents who patiently waited and cheered on Santa's arrival.

Happy Holidays!

Joanne Moss,

CCE President

Coos Bay

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments