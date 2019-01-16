We would like to thank Coos Bay Schools Superintendent for his great support in helping set up the Coos Bay Elks Hoop Shoot contest for boys and girls ages 8-13. Over 950 youth in the Coos Bay schools participated. We have six students traveling to Ashland for the District Hoop Shoot and winners there have a chance to travel to Silverton for the state contest, on to Vancouver, Wash., for the Regional contest and culminating in Chicago for the national contest.
We also had the support of seven Marshfield JV players that took time to help us, also.
Finally, a big thank you to all the students and families that made this a great event. We are already planning for a bigger event next year.We had a great turnout of Elks and their families helping.
So thank you again Superintendent Bryan Trendell for making this all happen.
Lou Kolkhorst
Coos Bay