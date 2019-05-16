The community of Charleston and the Charleston Merchant's Association thank The World, Adventure Coast, North Bend Lanes and the Bay Area for helping to promote our dedication of the Charleston Crosswalk and Islands. Huapill ukuleles, Furry Fiends and dedicated marchers joined the frivolity. Tim Novney and Cam Parry contributed the official dedication. The volunteers of the Charleston Visitors Center and many friends that participated are greatly appreciated. Charleston is proud to be a member of Oregon's Adventure Coast. We invite all to come and enjoy the adventures it offers.
Mel Campbell
Charleston