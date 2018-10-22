The Oct. 6 Fall Fling Fundraiser was a major event for Coos Art Museum raising $8,199. On behalf of the Museum, I extend my appreciation to the individuals and businesses whose generous donations were essential in making it a success. Without the support of donors such as those listed below, the event and Museum operations would not be possible.
Artists, businesses and individuals that donated artworks, goods and services include: 7 Devils Brewery, Ken Ayers, Scott Berger, David Bridgham, Wendy Burger, City Subs, Kevin Clarke, AJ Davenport, Downtown Health & Fitness, Charles Edmunds, Joan Goodman Fox, Jardin Kazaar, Sunny Kudo, Darla Lesan, JoAnn Mast, Linda Morris, Mitch Rolicheck, Pat Snyder, So it Goes Coffee House, South Coast Romneys, Sarita Southgate, The Pottery Company, Victoria Tierney, Beth Wegner, Graham Wickham, Kim Wurster and Kathleen Zappelli/Toscany Arts.
Steven Broocks
Coos Bay