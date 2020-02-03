The Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach (SOVO) would like to thank the Bandon-By-The-Sea Rotary and its partners Bandon Crossings Golf Course and Edgewaters Restaurant for sponsoring the annual Veterans Golf Tournament of 2019.
Donations of $910 were made to SOVO. We also would like to thank the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Coos Foundation for purchasing filing cabinets and chairs for $1,215. Volunteers are always needed. Check us out at SovoServesVets.org.
Thomas E. Benz
North Bend