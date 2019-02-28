I wanted to thank the students of SWOCC's BSU for bringing the movie "Selma" to the Egyptian. I learned so much about our country, much ugly but much beautiful, as well. It behooves us to really stop and observe the "powers" who claim to know just the right order of changes are guessing and may not have it right. It also behooves us to remember that "Black History Month" could be filled with so very much more than simply the Civil Rights Movement of the '60s.
Over 2000 languages from the African continent have been recorded, whole civilizations have come and gone over the millennia and it wasn't until one of the SWOCC students pointed this out that I'd even thought of that. Additionally, there was a common and surprising-to-me note all the students sounded that made my heart sing: We do not have to be a famous person, or someone with three PhDs as did Martin Luther King, or any other accouterments to be heard or to make something known. The movement was made with "many," not just one. I think it's about time we all stopped thinking of leaders and leadership like heroes or God. A leader is simply one person who could have been or could be any number of people who are leading to serve the rest of us.
Jenny Jones
North Bend