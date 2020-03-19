Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach, Inc (SOVO) would like to express our appreciation to the Three Rivers Foundation for awarding a $4,500 grant to be used for veteran’s emergency aid. These funds will be used to provide veterans in need with a handup and NOT a handout. Three Rivers has consistently supported our efforts to serve veterans. See us on the web at www.SovoServesVets.org or visit us upstairs Suite 212 in the Pony Village Mall.

Thomas Benz

North Bend

