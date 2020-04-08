In the April 6 issue of The World, editorial page, Michael Nagy wrote an article that was such a breath of fresh air I could almost not believe it! Thank you Michael Nagy for being another believer in Americanism.
I am weary of the writings folks such as Gene Lyons, Steven V Roberts (whoever that is) and others who never miss an opportunity to snipe at someone, Americanism, or policy they politically hatefully disagree with.
Americanism has given people in our country the opportunity to have liberty, freedom, and to be self reliant. Well, at least those who choose to work hard and struggle to "be all they can be" and that is most of us.
I do think as a republic we should all be aware that when you give up freedom and liberty for security you will soon find that you have none of any of them.
Thank you again Michael Nagy.
Jim Jochum
North Bend
