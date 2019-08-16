In this world so often lacking in joy, please let me share a recent highlight.
My daughter (Sally) and I were at Hilltop House waiting for a table, suddenly a man walked up and said to us, "Hello, I am Ron Carpaui." I had not seen him here in many years. Suddenly the time melted away and we remembered all those good years of Ron teaching elementary band music to our kids.
I would guess that Ron Carpani taught about 700 boys and girls how to turn squeaky flutophones, clarinets, and others into band music for we parents. My kids all learned from him, and I believe many dozes of readers will fondly remember Ron and his patience and lover for these kids (Milner Crest and others). Mainly 1960s, I think.
As Bob Hope used to say — "Thanks for the memories!"
Jerry Phillips
Coos Bay