Every year the Mid-Coast Mustang & Ford Club purchase backpacks and school supplies with donations raised from the yearly car show.
Since we were unable to host a car show, club members sponsored a youth and took donations. We were able to provide $1,000 worth of backpacks and school supplies for 30 students. These were donated to the North Bend and Coos Bay School districts.
Special thanks to our club members and community for donations and continued support. It’s a great honor and privilege to provide these supplies to the students and look forward to next year.
B. Gannon
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In