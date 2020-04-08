Thank you for sane letter Apr 8, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank you Michael Nagy for your correct and very sane letter.Anne Wilson Coos Bay Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.Call 541-266-6047 to sign up! Trending Now Coos Bay man arrested after pulling hatchet on store employees ‘Growing Together’ gardening program hands out free garden boxes Three COVID-19 cases first to hit Curry County Homeowners to prune overgrowth on properties: Brush Pick-up Day is May 4 Feeding Bandon during the COVID-19 crisis Email Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts Receive Breaking News alerts from The World in your email. Signup today! Daily News Headlines Receive Daily News Headlines from The World in your email. Signup today! E-edition Notifications Receive the E-edition email newsletter for The World each day of publication. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Coos Bay man arrested after pulling hatchet on store employees ‘Growing Together’ gardening program hands out free garden boxes Three COVID-19 cases first to hit Curry County Homeowners to prune overgrowth on properties: Brush Pick-up Day is May 4 Feeding Bandon during the COVID-19 crisis Subscription Special From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In