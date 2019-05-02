The communities of Scrottsburg, Elkton and Ash Valley would like to thank Reedsport and Winchester Bay for all the help they gave people.
LUH for the hot showers, vouchers to get clothes washed, and gas for generators, all was very appreciated. The two weeks without electricity seems a very long time.
We would also like to thank Douglas Electric, Central Lincoln PUD, State Highway Patrol and all who helped to get the highway opened, you all put in long hours. Thank you very much.
The Red Cross had set up the Elkton High School gym where people could go and get hot meals, showers and could spend the night on cots to stay warm.
The snow brought a lot of neighbors helping neighbors together.
Mary Rose
Scottsburg