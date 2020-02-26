This letter is to praise our Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins. She chose to resign a prestigious seat on the DLCD Advisory Board rather than accept a political, ideological denial of the Jordan Cove Energy permit.
How do I know this is a political ideological decision? The first reason for denial was that the project would negatively impact Oregon's coastal scenic and aesthetic resources. Does this mean that any industrial development on our chosen industrial development land, the North Spit will be denied? How can we have development without impacting scenic and aesthetic resources?
Commissioner Cribbins recognized this snub to rural Oregon, particularly the Southern Oregon Port of Coos Bay and did the right thing. We see so little of this kind of public bravery we need to acknowledge it. Thank you, Commissioner Cribbins!
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay