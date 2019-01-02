I would like to send out multiple thank yous. First, I would like to thank all of the people who take time and effort to decorate for Christmas. Whether it's a simple wreath and a few strands of lights or an entire house and yard full, they are so beautiful. They bring joy and smiles into our lives and light up the dark around us.
Second, I would like to thank all of the organizations and volunteers who turn Shore Acres State Park into a Christmas wonderland every year. It is always so beautiful. You guys do an AWESOME job! Last, a great big thank you goes out to all of the volunteers. Whether you are helping animals or people in need, cleaning up parks and beaches or teaching a child to read, the world is a better place because of you. Thank you all and happy New Year.
Cindy Powell
North Bend