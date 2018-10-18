Doug and I were attracted here by the natural beauty, music, art, history, and food but chiefly we love the self-reliant spirit of the people. We love the old-fashioned community pride, family values, thriftiness, and an entrepreneurial spirit which is very evident. Oregon's ancestors were not afraid of hard work. Some went to sea, others farmed, still others risked it all starting small businesses. All fought hard to earn a living, educate their children and live lives that contribute to the good of this community. Those values are obviously alive and well in this place.
We are wondering why then Oregon schools have the third worst graduation rates in the country and 30 percent of children live in poverty in Coos County? Why is the city of Coos Bay infrastructure run down and the economy depressed? Why the difficulty finding young people who work in trades to fix up our house? Why is homelessness such a problem here? Why are meth use and related crimes up? Why is there an air of despair among the young who must work two low paying jobs to make ends meet?
We met a woman who has the necessary insight, creativity, determination, integrity, and experience to lead the fight with courage to tackle these issues. Teri Grier, an educator with 25 years experience in community problem solving that works, is fiscally responsible and knows how to bring all sides together to really improve this community for all of us. We are solidly behind her because she has common sense and the vision to see beyond what is to what can be. With her extensive experience Teri will work diligently to make Coos County and all of Oregon safe. Sometimes it takes new eyes to see solutions to old problems.
Gayle Farrel
Coos Bay