WAKE UP, FOLKS! We are poor and getting poorer. Portland/Metro do-gooders don’t care. They’ve got theirs. King timber that once made our region and state rich is gone and we don’t have a Nike or Intel to replace it. Metro does.
Everyone agrees we need clean energy. The issue is how and when does that happen? It will take pragmatism and hard work, not idealism and quick fixes. We can all drive electric cars but where will the electricity come from? With a range of 300 miles and hours to recharge, won’t they be inconvenient? Few motels have charging stations. We can build more windmills and more solar farms but what happens when there is no wind or sunshine? Battery technology to store massive amounts of electricity does not exist. Our national electric grid system is archaic. The energy infrastructure just isn’t there to accommodate a quick change. When the cold, hard facts are laid out, even the most idealistic will recognize the continued need for fossil fuels for decades, albeit at a declining rate, hopefully.
The assessed value of all property in Coos County is a little over $6 billion and generates a little over $65 million annually for all property taxes, including cities, school, etc. Our county has the second lowest tax rate in the state. Generally, increases in property taxes are limited by statute to 3% per year while cost of government is rising about 6%, largely due to increases in personnel costs, health insurance, PERS, etc. Bluntly, we are running headlong into bankruptcy. Either we increase property taxes or reduce services to cut costs.
Alternatively, we can increase investment creating additional assessed value against which we can levy taxes. Radical environmentalists and NIMBYs have systematically chased away the few opportunities to increase investment in the county and, if we are not careful, they will chase away the one investment that would provide fiscal well-being with minimal disruption to the environment (per NOAA and others), serve to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide job opportunities..
It is up to you. You can sit on your hands and hope others do it for you or you can take action and fight for your own prosperity. Let Salem know what you want. Alternatively, we can continue to wallow in poverty until it becomes unbearable and we simply leave. Tell Salem we need LNG! We deserve fair treatment.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay