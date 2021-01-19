Please, citizens be aware. Federal Government Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced directions for states to now vaccinate anyone over 65 years of age and older plus anyone with health related problems.
And where is our Oregon government still standing? To foolishly insist on inoculating teachers first? Even when the students (including college students!) would still be vulnerable to both catching and spreading the virus to other students, friends, and family?
This, while many teachers are openly showing fear and trepidation about going back to classes until WE ALL are inoculated. Governor Brown and the Oregon government are blatantly WRONG in this decision. CRIMINALLY wrong! Lives will be lost! Is two or three more months of earlier school opening so necessary as to sacrifice our vulnerable older, far, far more vulnerable seniors? Is this what we have come to?
This new National vaccine priority has been established by a large scientific input designed to save lives first. To slow, and hopefully stop the HORRENDOUS and unnecessary loss of lives. What good is it to have a small group of teachers safely standing around, when the schools are shut down once again because of students continuing to carry and spread the virus?
Follow the science. It is not too late to change the inoculation priorities and save lives and unimaginable suffering.
Contact the governor, local representatives, and health providers.
Debra Bankler
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In