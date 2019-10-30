I would like to further reiterate on the Public Service Fee that was added to our water bill. As I understand it, the $5 increase in the recent past was requested by the police chief in order to hire another officer. I did simple math, since we have to start somewhere. We have 9,000 citizens in our city, and I figure four people per household (or 2,250 households), at $5/month x 12 months = $11,250/month = $135,000 per year. Which is a reasonable amount to easily pay the salary of another officer (or two) as per the request of the police chief.
And, again, there was an item on the ballot to increase this fee, and it was voted DOWN by the voters. Yet, the city decided to increase it anyway. Isn't that taxation with unfair representation?
Now, using those same calculations: 2,250 households X $30/month = $67,500/month = $810,000 pet year! $810,000 per year! That is a very substantial amount. The way I see it, the city just decided, "Wow, look at all this money we will get, and, since it is 'only' $30, the citizens will just pay it without too much of a fuss."
I do not understand "why" all of the households in North Bend are not putting up a big fuss over this very unfair increase. Is it just that we are so used to "doing as we are told" that we no longer stand up for what is right? And what is "right" is for the city to reduce the $30/mo fee and return to the original $5/month. We need to go to the city council meetings and make ourselves heard.
Sandra Duncan
North Bend