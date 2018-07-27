If you are planning to buy a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, you’d better do it soon. Because of Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum, and the EU, the price could go up as much as $2,000.
Trump’s tariffs on China have raised the cost of American soybeans so much that all Asian nations are looking at Brazil as a different supplier. Trump then offered $12 billion in farm relief, but, as one Republican senator put it, “American farmers want to win by feeding the world,” not be involved in a trade war.
But Trump doesn’t care as long as his base continues to support him. Coos County supported Trump in the 2016 election. If Trump puts oil wells off the Oregon coast or puts tariffs on crabs and fish to Asia as he has on soybeans, I wonder how much support he would have here. Probably a lot. There is a long history of people voting against their own financial interests for cultural reasons.
Part of Trump’s problem with non-Republican voters is ethical. It is almost impossible for me to support a three-time adulterer as President. I know of only one of the Ten Commandments that Trump has not violated regularly, but evangelicals are still selling their souls to support him as long as he comes through on single issues they like.
Unfortunately the election in November will most likely be a referendum on Trump, rather than on real issues like transportation, medical access and the continual war in Afghanistan.
Our own congressman, Peter DeFazio, continues to keep the Oregon coast harbors dredged and US highways in the state taken care of. He has not sold his soul to Wall Street as his Republican opponent has.
Caddy McKeown has continued to support the Oregon medical plan, the local railroad, and education in the state. She knows this area intimately as opposed to the Arizona carpet bagger who is running against her, bringing Joe Arpaio politics to the Bay Area.
It all comes down to lifestyle and the economy. Vote for Democrats as they have always been for the worker, union and non-union, instead of Republicans who only want to hire people at the national minimum wage and despoil what we have here.
Ralph Mohr
Coos Bay