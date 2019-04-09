We have been contacted several times in our home with fear tactics from the Coos Concerned Property Owners to sign their petition in opposition of the "TCP" Traditional Cultural Property application to the National Register of Historic Places.
We are property owners within the proposed area, and there are several conflicting points and much misinformation being spread. We met with the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians and have read their web pages (ctclusi.org/tcp). I encourage all others to take the time to talk to both sides and judge for yourself before making up your mind on this important issue.
Candace Chatt
Coos Bay