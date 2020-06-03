In response to the supposed "RIOT" (!?!) In Coquille involving 100 "concerned", armed residents, about all we can say is; Is this a joke, or something?
…There's not a whole lot worth "looting", and "burning down" in Coquille. And we mean that in a good way! … Antifa has no interest in violence, or destruction, just to create havoc. Where you find people waving Confederate flags, and Nazi insignias, marching in "brown shirt" fascist uniforms, and carrying torches, that's where you find Antifa. It stands for antifascist. Fighting back against extremist bully's trying to overtake and destroy our nation with their fantasy "talk radio" propaganda. Are they left wing "liberals"? Hell yes! They are sick and tired of right wing extremest thugs waving military weapons and professing violence against law abiding American citizens, and are finally standing up to the dillusional fanatics who are doing more harm to our national unity than any Riot in support of equal rights. The "concerned citizens" of Coquille were very near to being exactly what is wrong today. Overly fearfully people taking to the the streets with weapons to take on an imaginary "enemy"!
THATS what's scary. That's the kind of baseless fear the Russians are spreading.
Douglas and Debra Bankler
North Bend
