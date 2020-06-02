Colin Kaepenick was right. In 2016 as a 49er quarterback he refused to stand during playing of the national anthem at a pre-season NFL football game. When asked why, Kaepernick responded: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”
For this he was called a “traitor” and received countless death threats. He also was removed as quarterback and has not played since.
When asked whom he was protesting for, Kaepernick said, “I couldn’t see another ‘hashtag Sandra Bland, hashtag Tamir Rice, hashtag Walter Scott, hashtag Eric Garner.” Now we can add “hashtag George Floyd” of Minneapolis to the list.
Kaepernick then precisely said, “Police shouldn’t be able to kill unarmed black people without consequence.” Everything Kaepernick laid out four years ago is still happening.
Blacks have become the new Jews. For millennia Jews were the scapegoats for what was wrong in society because they were different. Blacks are the scapegoats in this society because they were slaves.
The United States has never truly owned up to our 400 year-old slave history. Schools with a preponderance of blacks in them are under-funded. Blacks suffered disproportionally worse in the COVID-19 epidemic due to poverty forced upon them.
We cheer black professional athletes on and underfund programs to feed kids which affect black kids more than white. It was no accident that Trump kept harping on the “brown” invasion on our borders in 2016. He then threw immigrants who wanted to be part of this country into concentration camps and separated the kids from their parents.
Blacks and people of color have been used as scapegoats and threats in political campaigns. Willy Horton and the black “welfare queens” were used as weapons in past presidential elections.
I will still stand when the national anthem is played, but I will also remember that we are still treating blacks and people of color as less than whites in our legal system and society. All people are not created nor treated equally in this country.
Kaepernick took a knee for justice under the law of the land. The policeman in Minneapolis took a knee for murder and anarchy.
Ralph Mohr
Coos Bay
