Concerning North Bend, I wish to comment on Debby Bankler’s letter to the editor that was printed in The World on Sept. 19. She was incorrect in writing that four councilors whose terms are up had all ignored the November 2018 referendum in which the citizens voted against a public safety fee by an 11% margin. Mayor Wetherell and Councilor Timm Slater subsequently voted to increase the fee from $15 to $30 per month on February 26, 2019. Councilors Mike Erbele, Howard Graham and Larry Garboden voted against the increase. I thought it best to correct this lady’s mistake quickly.
Only Councilor Slater is running for re-election. Councilor Garboden’s term lasts until 2022.
I actually voted against the two November public safety ballot initiatives because I wanted to support our police and fire departments. However two people with top credentials in accounting, finance and auditing evaluated the city’s financial statements and drafted those initiatives. Recent conversations have convinced me that they are very capable of evaluating the city’s financial condition and budget, and I trust their judgment.
I join Debby Bankler in supporting James Rose for mayor because of his background, achievements and integrity. Jim has an undergrad degree in business administration, entered the Navy as an officer, and completed flight school. After several tours of duty, he was competitively selected for the Navy post-graduate school, where he completed a master’s degree in financial management. Jim has successfully managed large programs, large numbers of people and multi-million dollar budgets.
I believe that Jim is ethical, a hard worker and a critical thinker. He has a sense of humor and an easy manner. His wife Cece grew up in North Bend, and they returned here decades ago to raise their children. He would be an excellent mayor. Please join me in electing James Rose as North Bend’s next mayor.
Susanna Noordhoff
North Bend
