Your letters to the editor policy clearly states that only one letter per month from an individual will be printed. Why did you violate your own policy by printing letters from North Bend Mayor Rick Wetherell and North Bend resident Dick Wagner twice, four days apart? (10/13 & 10/17/2020). Both letters give the idea that candidate for North Bend Mayor, James Rose favors consolidation with Coos Bay. This is completely false! It is disinformation. The letter writers should be ashamed of themselves!
It's rare in politics to find a candidate that is honest, highly intelligent, totally transparent, and really in it for the people that elect him. In the North Bend Mayoral race, that is James Rose. James is a down to earth guy that you can have a one on one conversation with and get an informed and accurate answer to your questions. He's not a member of the " good-old boys" club, so he doesn't owe any favors when he's elected. James knows that priority one in North Bend is public safety and he knows the budget making process and how to fund those services! He is a Bender through and through! One thing James has never done is to promote consolidation of North Bend with Coos By like some people may think.
I'm voting for James Rose, our next Mayor!
Henry Pruett
And Bill McCaffree
North Bend
Editor’s Note: The world mistakenly ran two letters twice. Due to the high volume of letters we have been receiving, a communication error led to the mistake.
