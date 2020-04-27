The Coos County Democratic Party would like to take this opportunity to thank Coos County leadership, City Mayors, and Coos County residents for adhering to directives regarding Covid-19 to keep us all safe. Our hat is off to the business community and the work they have accomplished to provide for the safety of staff and customers.
There are a small group of individuals in some areas protesting these safeguards. The Democratic Party supports the right to protest, but not at the expense of the health and lives of individuals in this precious community. Stay safe.
Mo Aakre
Coos County Democratic Party Chair
