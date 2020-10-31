The climate crisis that is coming our way is going to make this pandemic look like a walk in the park. Measures can be taken to control and even eradicate the pandemic. Countries such as New Zealand, Thailand and Kosovo have done well at that, unlike the United States where Trump and his administration have refused to take responsible action. Measures can also be taken to stop the rising temperature that is on course to make Earth an uninhabitable planet. Back in 1988 when NOAA’s Jim Hanson warned us about this, CO2 had risen to a dangerous but manageable 350 parts per million in the atmosphere. Today there are 450 ppm. This means we have lost the chance to take ‘relatively easy’ measures to stop an out of control climate. If we are going to leave behind a planet where our offspring have a chance at any kind of good life,” we now must move faster than is comfortable or convenient”, in the words of climate expert Bill McKibben.
Coos County is plastered with Trump campaign signs. I have to assume that these ‘Trumpers’ are all tuned into Fox news, where Trump is praised and the climate crisis is barely mentioned. The future of life is literally threatened; sad and frightening for those of us that see Trump not only ignoring the climate crisis, but mocking clean renewable energy while promoting the big oil and gas polluters.
Governor Kate Brown has made courageous efforts to do something about rising temperatures. When she proposed a bill that included a small increase in the price of diesel, Republican legislators pulled the childish, and I say treasonous, stunt of running away to Idaho to avoid the vote and an intelligent debate over the matter. Locals paraded their log trucks to Salem in protest, burning untold gallons of diesel. Commissioner Bob Main lent his support to this short-sighted, selfish effort by riding along in one of the log trucks. He needs to go. Vote for Katie Eyemann for Commissioner, and Biden for President, they are not in denial about the climate crisis.
Bonnie Joyce
Myrtle Point
