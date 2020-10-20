We strongly support Joe Benetti for Mayor of Coos Bay. Both of us have known him for a long time and appreciate everything he has done for Coos Bay and for our whole area.
As a leader, Joe is a careful and respectful listener to all points of view. One thing we especially value is the fact that he considers the long-range effects of an action as well as the immediate effects.
Joe Benetti has an exceptional, proven track record as Mayor of Coos Bay, and we are proud to support him.
Teri and John Whitty
Coos Bay
