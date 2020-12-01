The North Bend Pool is a valuable community asset and taking the money and using it to fund the police without public comment was an abuse of power. Was the pool funding taken with the intention of not repaying the money?

Reasons to keep the pool open:

1. It’s a lifesaving skill

2. It tones your muscles

3. It’s great for all the family

4. It is also a great cardio workout – aiding weight loss

5. It burns lots of calories – aiding weight loss

6. It is good exercise for everyone

7. It's low impact

8. It supports the body

9. It is good for those with breathing difficulties

10. In fact it is good for the lung health of everyone

11. Body is more flexible

12. It’s anti-aging

13. It uses muscles which you may not usually use

14. It makes you smarter

15. It is fun

16. It opens up new experiences

17. It de-stresses and relaxes

18. It lowers the risk of some diseases

19. It can benefit some medical conditions

20. It increases your energy levels

21. Exercise without the sweat

22. It is easy to learn

Cites that lose their swimming pools are cities not being managed effectively.

North Bend and Coos Bay should combine both police departments to solve their money woes. Unnecessary duplications that cost double of what it would if they were consolidated. Both cites already cover each other’s calls and provide backup.

Do the honorable thing. Flip a coin who gets to be chief, captain, lieutenant, sergeant, dispatcher, maintenance and janitor, public works, city administrator, city recorder, street department etc., etc.

Burst the bubble of waste and duplication so we don’t drain our pool.

Chuck Erickson

North Bend

