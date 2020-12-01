The North Bend Pool is a valuable community asset and taking the money and using it to fund the police without public comment was an abuse of power. Was the pool funding taken with the intention of not repaying the money?
Reasons to keep the pool open:
1. It’s a lifesaving skill
2. It tones your muscles
3. It’s great for all the family
4. It is also a great cardio workout – aiding weight loss
5. It burns lots of calories – aiding weight loss
6. It is good exercise for everyone
7. It's low impact
8. It supports the body
9. It is good for those with breathing difficulties
10. In fact it is good for the lung health of everyone
11. Body is more flexible
12. It’s anti-aging
13. It uses muscles which you may not usually use
14. It makes you smarter
15. It is fun
16. It opens up new experiences
17. It de-stresses and relaxes
18. It lowers the risk of some diseases
19. It can benefit some medical conditions
20. It increases your energy levels
21. Exercise without the sweat
22. It is easy to learn
Cites that lose their swimming pools are cities not being managed effectively.
North Bend and Coos Bay should combine both police departments to solve their money woes. Unnecessary duplications that cost double of what it would if they were consolidated. Both cites already cover each other’s calls and provide backup.
Do the honorable thing. Flip a coin who gets to be chief, captain, lieutenant, sergeant, dispatcher, maintenance and janitor, public works, city administrator, city recorder, street department etc., etc.
Burst the bubble of waste and duplication so we don’t drain our pool.
Chuck Erickson
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In