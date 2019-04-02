The LNG ships that will berth at the Jordan Cove Energy Project will require tug boats to maneuver the channel. This is the 21st century and tug boats are being used in every port in the world.
Why is this a negative? It is said that the ships are too big. I say that we can handle it, after all, we were the largest wood products exporting port in the world. We are still proud of that title.
Jordan Cove Energy Project is not easy. If it was, anyone could do it. It is hard, and we can do it because we have been doing it the hard way for over 100 years. This a tough ‘can-do’ community and we can do big things. Step up and support Jordan Cove Energy Project for our future.
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay