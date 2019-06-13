Show your support for Jordan Cove at FERC hearings. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has announced its public hearing dates on the Jordan Cove Project and its draft environmental impact statement. These hearings will give those of us who support the project and the benefits it will bring to our communities a chance to weigh in — in a way that matters.
Common-sense supporters of Jordan Cove are sometimes overshadowed by those who speak for fewer but who take up more space by yelling louder — no matter what they say. These FERC hearings are the opportunity we've been waiting for to voice our support respectfully, one-on-one with FERC staff, without fear of verbal or physical hassling from project opponents. This is our chance — for our rural communities and to speak about up for them. Let’s make the most of it. Join me and many others in supporting Jordan Cove at the upcoming FERC hearings.
Randy Saunders
Coos Bay