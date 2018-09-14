As a relative newcomer to Bandon, the “group think” mindset in southern Oregon concerns me. We need a variety of new perspectives, and we need the enthusiasm and work to follow through on new solutions.
Katy Eymann is running for a position on the Coos County Board of Commissioners. After reading about previous positions the Commissioners have taken, I must endorse Ms. Eymann. She’s a thinker, and she’s intelligent, hard-working, has a fresh perspective, and is unencumbered by past loyalties and other work. I’ve been impressed with her knowledge of our economy, housing problems, and environment.
If you’re wondering who to vote for, have a read of Ms. Eymann’s positions on local issues (katyforcoos.com). The logic is refreshing.
Ann King
Bandon