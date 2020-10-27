I voted for Dick Anderson.
Good guy — good for the State.
I have the utmost respect for Dick Anderson. He has been an active participant in the Lincoln City and Lincoln County communities. He doesn’t sit back waiting for someone else to solve the problem.
Dick has a common sense approach to dealing with challenges. He tackled tough issues as mayor of Lincoln City — vacation rental dwelling and Roads End annexation. He volunteers when he sees the need and doesn’t wait for someone else to do it.
Salem needs more of this kind of thinking.
Dick will stand up for the issues that affect the coast. He won’t abandon us and he will show up to tackle the tough issues.
I’ve voted for Dick Anderson to represent me in the Senate, I encourage you to do the same.
Georgia Newton
Lincoln City
