I'm writing to convince you to vote for Cal Mukumoto for State Representative for House District 9. When I retired here a few years ago, most of my friends in Portland couldn’t find Coos Bay on a map, and probably still can’t. We definitely need a forceful presence in Salem.
But we can’t outspend the metropolitan areas or outnumber them. Or outshout them — blustering never ends well. But Cal’s professional experience, in forestry, business and recreation, hits all the sweet spots in job creation. He’s perfectly equipped to out-fact them where the South Coast needs funding, especially as we start to pull out of the 2020 disasters.
I first met Cal at a public event and started talking to him because he was standing next to someone I knew. I was startled to find that this man who was so approachable, good-humored, and so well-informed, was actually running for office. It was clear from the get-go that the South Coast would be very, very lucky to have him represent us. I signed on right away to help make that happen. Please vote with me to send Cal’s knowledge, heart, and, yes, nerve to Salem.
Emelyn Baldwin
Coos Bay
