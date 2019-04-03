April is Mental Health Awareness Month, and addressing rural mental health in coastal Southern Oregon and Northern California is particularly challenging. To help raise awareness for this important issue, Zero Attempts (www.ZeroAttempts.org) is coordinating a 16-page suicide prevention newspaper insert to be placed in major newspapers in Coos, Curry and Del Norte counties in September 2019 (Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month).
Newspaper insert sections will outline important risk factors, warning signs, and contributing factors; how to intervene and talk with someone you are concerned about; and how to determine if a person's situation is an emergency and how to respond. The insert will have sections focusing on youth, veterans, the elderly, and a usually overlooked area regarding the impact of suicide in the workplace.
Everyone can help! Zero Attempts is challenging at least 240 Coos, Curry, and Del Norte county individuals, businesses, organizations, government entities and nonprofits to donate $50 toward the production and distribution of this publication. Zero Attempts' goal with this project is to remove the stigma around suicide by helping the community understand suicide prevention and encourage awareness and conversations. Your $50 donation ensures the publication of this insert in Coos, Curry, and Del Norte county newspapers in September 2019 which will support these efforts. Send a $50 check today, made payable to United Way of Southwestern Oregon with "Finding Hope" in the memo field, to UWSWO, Attn.: Finding Hope, PO Box 1288, Coos Bay, OR 97420. Please note whether you want your name or your organization's name listed, or if you prefer to remain anonymous.
Suicide is an all-time high in the U.S. Join Zero Attempts and United Way of Southwestern Oregon to make a difference in the lives and health of our communities. For questions email info@unitedwayswo.org.
Gordon Clay
Brookings